EVERYONE’S GONE TO THE MOVIES: Spread the Word: ‘Climate: The Movie’ Out Today Online for Free and It’s Terrific. “The film explores the nature of the consensus behind climate change. It describes the origins of the climate funding bandwagon, and the rise of the trillion-dollar climate industry. It describes the hundreds of thousands of jobs that depend on the climate crisis. It explains the enormous pressure on scientists and others not to question the climate alarm: the withdrawal of funds, rejection by science journals, social ostracism.”