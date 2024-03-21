CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY: Charlie Sykes Sings FDR’s Praises for How He Dealt With ‘Isolationists.’

This writer remembers when Charlie Sykes was a big local name in conservative media. She also remembers the infamous interview with Trump, the one that seems to have broken Sykes’s brain and turned him into decidedly not a conservative. So it’s not really a surprise to see him singing the praises of FDR and his treatment of ‘isolationists’ in Politico.

Opinion: Franklin Roosevelt had a devastating way of discrediting isolationists. Biden could learn from it, writes @SykesCharlie. https://t.co/FU71F1b776 — POLITICO (@politico) March 20, 2024

As one journalist with the Blaze replied on Twitter, “Was it stealing everyone’s gold?” Was it putting them in internment camps as he did with Asian and Italian-Americans or “‘spread the Jews thin all over the world,’ rather than allow them to congregate anywhere in large numbers?” Did he hand one of their leaders a Nazi Iron Cross like he gave to a conservative journalist? Did he smear America’s then-most recent conservative president as a crypto Nazi? Did he sic the FBI on them?

Or did he simply grind them down slowly with a real case of “voodoo economics?” We applaud “the greatest generation” not just for winning WWII, but for surviving the Great Depression: FDR’s policies prolonged Depression by 7 years, UCLA economists calculate.