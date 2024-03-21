AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Planet Fitness Adds 'Bigot Alarm' To Shame Women Who Don't Want Men In Their Locker Room https://t.co/ThOHU2kWTd pic.twitter.com/6DBb2O8904
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 21, 2024
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Planet Fitness Adds 'Bigot Alarm' To Shame Women Who Don't Want Men In Their Locker Room https://t.co/ThOHU2kWTd pic.twitter.com/6DBb2O8904
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 21, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.