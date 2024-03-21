MATT MARGOLIS: Supreme Court Deals Crushing Blow to Parental Rights. “Earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the parents of a teenage boy who were stripped of custody rights by the state of Indiana for not affirming their son’s self-proclaimed ‘gender identity’ as a girl.”
