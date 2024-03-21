THAT ISN’T SUSTAINABLE: Most Carmakers Lose An Average Of $6,000 On Every Electric Vehicle They Sell. “We estimate that most OEMs currently lose around $6,000 on each EV they effectively sell for $50,000, after accounting for customer tax credits. We also estimate that OEMs will only be able to close half of this cost gap by making the right technology choices; economies of scale as automakers ramp up production will help, too, but they won’t make up the difference. Then there is the impact of looming Chinese imports to consider; market prices will likely contract further, exacerbating the profitability challenge. At some point, it will become untenable for OEMs to lose money on every vehicle they sell.”

Sounds like a bloodbath in the making but Biden is all-in, regardless: The EPA Is About to Outlaw Your Car.