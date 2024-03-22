DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: “What a Creep,” David Strom writes:

By now, everybody with an ounce of sense knows that Hollywood is filled with child molesters and degenerates.

The stories of sexual abuse are legion and horrifying. Yesterday I was reading about an executive at Nickelodeon who was a creepy pedo, and today’s example is former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington, who has displayed a creepy obsession with Barron Trump, celebrating the fact that the former president’s son is now 18 and “fair game.”

* * * * * * * *

Perhaps the reason can be found in another tweet, in which Sington expresses how he hopes that Barron Trump, still a teen child, will turn out to be gay. This was about a 14-year-old boy.

Sington deleted his tweet about Barron’s new availability to older gay men after he was absolutely ripped on Twitter, but given his clear obsession with Barron Trump and Hollywood’s collective shrug, our opinion that the city is filled with pedophiles lusting after young boys, in particular, is confirmed once again.