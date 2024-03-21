WE WILL BE GREETED AS LIBERATORS: Biden declares London, Rome, Toronto are ‘in America’ in latest flub.

President Biden on Tuesday again flubbed what was supposed to be an applause line in a speech about his efforts to lower prescription drug costs.

It was the second time this month Mr. Biden botched the same line while decrying the cost of drug prices for Americans. The president attempted to argue that if Americans traveled to international cities, they would be able to buy the same drugs cheaper.

“If we drove out to the airport and put you on Air Force One and you had a prescription you needed to fill, and it was an American company that made it, I’d say, ‘Ok. Let’s fly to Toronto or Berlin or to London or to Rome or any other major city in America.’” Mr. Biden said in a speech from Las Vegas.