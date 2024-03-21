CRISIS BY DESIGN: Nearly 200,000 migrant deportation cases are THROWN OUT because the Biden administration failed to file paperwork before court hearings “The report says it is ‘troubling’ as there is an ‘almost total lack of transparency on where and why these DHS failures occurred’, it adds: ‘These large numbers of dismissals and what then happens raise serious concerns.'”
