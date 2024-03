THREAD:

briefly looked at my mom’s facebook and it’s all AI, like every single post, and she has no idea, it’s a complete wasteland pic.twitter.com/4XJ0nNHuFV — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) March 19, 2024

Social media platforms don’t care at all what the content is that keeps users engaged, so long as they keep the app or the browser tab open and scrolling.

AI is cheap and good enough to keep users scrolling but it does give lie to the whole “social” part of social media.