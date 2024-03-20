INCENTIVES MATTER: Former inmate tells Riley Gaines male ‘opportunists’ are using trans policies to get into female prisons. “92% of incarcerated women in California have been battered or beaten or are subject to some form of sexual abuse. They’re now forcibly housed with intact male inmates who 33.8% are registered sex offenders. So, to place women in a situation that’s very similar to their initial trauma, many of which led them to their incarceration, is cruel and unusual. And it has caused a lot of complex PTSD symptoms that start up developing in the entire population.”

But they’re sticking it to the patriarchy or something.