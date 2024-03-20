COME SEE THE RACISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: UN secretary-general youth climate adviser calls for Whites to be stripped of power in ‘revolutionary fights.’

The United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres personally selected Pakistani-American Ayisha Siddiqa as one of his advisers to help “accelerat[e] the implementation of his climate action agenda,” a 2023 UN announcement stated. Siddiqa was a Time Woman of the Year in 2023 who has co-founded two youth climate activist organizations.

“The Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change provides him with practical and outcome-focused advice… and concrete recommendations, with a clear focus on accelerating the implementation of his climate action agenda. Convened under the auspices of the United Nations [as it]… works to accelerate global climate action,” the announcement said.

One of the criteria for candidates landing the two-year assignment was a “demonstrated commitment to the UN’s values.”

According to her social media posts, Siddiqa is more than an environmentalist. She unabashedly promotes radical leftist beliefs like abolishing the police, espousing socialist ideals, sharing Marxist-themed and anti-capitalist content while repeatedly denigrating White people.