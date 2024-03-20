A VERY PUBLIC EDUCATION: Round Rock Independent School District’s Mexican-American Studies course describes restrictions on immigration as oppression, claims the terms ‘undocumented’ and ‘illegal’ perpetuate stereotypes.

Similarly, a unit map for a unit entitled “Resistance and Liberation” identifies DACA (a program that delays deportation for illegal aliens who came to the US when they were children, as well as making them eligible for work permits) as a form of resistance against oppression. A learning goal of the unit is “I can describe how significant events from 1975 to present have resisted systems of oppression against Mexican Americans, such as DACA and Texas Dreamers Act.”

The curriculum also seems to criticize the existence of immigration laws by highlighting the political organization “Jolt Texas” while teaching about its founder, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, in a unit on “Contributions of Mexican Americans to the American Identity.” Jolt Texas’s stated goals include ending “the criminalization of undocumented immigrants” along with advocating for a climate agenda, socialized healthcare, and tuition-free college education.