WHEN OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY RUNS OUT: Vladimir Putin ‘sends oil tanker to save Cuba’ but there’s one big problem.

Cuba, heavily impacted by US restrictions, a fragile tourism sector, and a declining local product [and, you know communism -Steve], has been brought to its knees. However, it seems that Putin is stepping in to provide some support to the troubled nation.

Jorge Pinon, a top research fellow at the University of Texas and ex-oil industry boss, said to the Havana Times: “Cuba’s dependence on Russia and its other allies, cemented by their political similarities, is the only thing the country can count on.”

He went on to explain: “Russia has plenty of crude oil and, because of US sanctions imposed on Moscow after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and is looking for new markets. Also, Russian crude from the Urals region is the kind best suited to Cuban refineries’ capabilities. In fact, the refinery in Cienfuegos was designed specifically handle it,” reports the Daily Star.

Despite having the ability to use oil for energy, there’s one big problem. The expert revealed: “The most pressing problem for Havana is how to pay for it.”