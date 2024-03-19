18 YEARS IS A LONG TIME: Navy projects fleet will expand to nearly 400 ships. “The plan shows the Navy’s battle force bottoming out at 280 warships in fiscal 2027, as the service continues to retire littoral combat ships. The Navy has admitted dozens of the ships it built over the last two decades were largely a failure.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.