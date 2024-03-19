THE DEEP STATE: Elon Musk reveals Twitter had FBI ‘portal that auto-deleted all comms’ after 2 weeks.

He added that the move struck him “as a FOIA violation, a Freedom of Information Act violation…because you shouldn’t be able to delete orderly things after two weeks.”

Musk also revealed that “there’s a little-known agency in the state department called the Global Engagement Center, which most people have never heard of, but they might have been the single worst offender because they demanded the suspension of over 250,000 accounts which I think all Twitter largely complied with.”

“The suspension demands were so broad that they accidentally demanded a suspension of a journalist on CNN and an elected Canadian politician. It was just an incredibly broad swath.”