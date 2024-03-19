PRIMARY UPSET: 21-Year-Old Ousts GOP Incumbent in North Carolina. “Wyatt Gable is a junior at East Carolina University, where he studies Business Management and Political Science. He is also the president of the school’s chapter of Turning Point USA. During his tenure, he fought against an effort by the school to convert all of the campus bathrooms to ‘all gender.’ He was inspired to run in the wake of COVID-19, a time during which he saw governments ‘stripping away individual rights with no one stopping them.'”