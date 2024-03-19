KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Now More Than Ever, the Left Is Terrified of Free Speech. “This all gets back to the Democrats’ disinformation fairy tale. They would prefer to be able to label any truths that interfere with their false narratives as disinformation and to lean on social media platforms to censor conservatives. Traditional media is already doing their bidding, so they don’t need any help there. Dems are also nervous about not having Twitter/X in their pockets anymore.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The dumber their ideas get, the more afraid of contradiction they become. And they’ve gotten pretty damn dumb.