CHANGE: Young Americans Lose Hope — and Turn Against Biden.

Consider the calamities and policy collapses experienced by Generation Z, the demographic born since 1998 and raised in this century. These young adults – 41 million of whom will be eligible to vote in 2024 – have vivid memories and lived experience of the Great Financial Crisis, intense political and cultural polarization in society, and the tyranny of the unscientific and illogical virus panic starting in 2020.

In fact, regarding the lockdowns and other macro abuses of the Covid panic, young Americans suffered the pain of the inane policies most acutely. At times, it seemed as though Covid tyrants like Anthony Fauci and Governor Gavin Newsom were actually trying to inflict maximum pain on the young, even though statistically young people were nearly invulnerable to harsh consequences of the virus.

Those same young people have also endured an education system that focuses on indoctrination rather than teaching usable skills. Specifically, they were subjected to curricula and a pop culture that impart lessons of collective guilt and shame, rather than patriotism and pride.

Nonetheless, young Americans were encouraged to take on mountains of personal debt to fund these toxic educational experiences. Upon leaving school, far too many of them discovered that they were prepared for little besides unhealthy self-loathing.