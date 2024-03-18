PLEASE CLAP: Biden stumbles through sad excuse of a St. Patrick’s Day speech, tells crowd when to clap.

At one point, Biden even demanded those in attendance clap after praising Ireland for sharing U.S. values such as support of Ukraine and a stand against Russia’s “aggression” toward its neighbor.

“We celebrate the bonds of our friendship today connecting millions of Irish Americans and American people,” Biden said. “We celebrate the friendship between the two nations — one that has shaped our past, strengthened our present and inspires our future.”

“Ireland now is one of the top ten investors in the United States economy,” Biden said. “And our countries stand proudly for liberty and against tyranny. We stand together and oppose Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine. You can clap for that, please.”

It’s Jeb!Mentum all over again!