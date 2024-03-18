VIDEO: Ian McCollum Defines Assault Rifle.
If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch a vide, Lawrence Person has done his usual excellent job of breaking out the, ah, bullet points.
VIDEO: Ian McCollum Defines Assault Rifle.
If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch a vide, Lawrence Person has done his usual excellent job of breaking out the, ah, bullet points.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.