ROGER KIMBALL: The Birth and Rapid Death of a Mendacious Anti-Trump Meme.

“Now, if I don’t get elected,” President Trump said, “it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole—that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it.”

So budding hermeneuts, what do you think?

Was President Trump instigating violence?

Or was he talking metaphorically about the fate of the U.S. car industry should the invasion of Chinese cars made in Mexico be allowed to proceed?

Take your time.

I think Sen. J. D. Vance (R-Ohio) was right.

“Donald Trump said that a bloodbath would happen to the American auto industry if Biden kept on promoting Chinese made EVs,” Mr. Vance wrote.

“He of course is 100 percent correct. All other reporting about his ‘bloodbath’ comment is complete propaganda. The media should be ashamed.”

Should be but won’t be.

Those who are shameless are not ashamed.

What we are watching, as one commentator observed, is the effort to create a new anti-Trump meme right now.

“We are witnessing the invention of the ‘bloodbath’ hoax in real-time,” the blogger known as “End Wokeness” wrote. “Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏.”