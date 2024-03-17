RESTORING RESPECT FOR AMERICA ON THE WORLD STAGE:

The Biden admin sent a delegation to Niger to have "frank discussions" about how the Nigeriens were not living up to the Biden admin's values. Guess what happened next! https://t.co/CU06mwLfJS — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 17, 2024

Previously:

Somebody from a developing country said to me, ‘what we

get from China is an airport. What we get from the United States

is a lecture.' https://t.co/dT674x0Qc0 — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile: China Taking Over Africa: ‘China’s Second Continent.’