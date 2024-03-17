TRUMP PLATFORMED FAUCI AND SHUT AMERICA DOWN FOUR YEARS AGO THIS WEEK:

Though Donald Trump and his supporters do not want to admit it, this week, [four] years ago, American kids were forced out of schools and into their homes. The President of the United States had chosen to give Tony Fauci a big platform and advocated shutting everything down.

On Donald Trump’s last day in office, instead of pardoning the people who’d stormed into the Capitol on January 6th, he was giving a presidential commendation to Fauci.

That’s the actual history. Here’s the video of Trump, Fauci, and Deborah Birx laughing it up as they shut down America.