HOW IT STARTED: Apple CEO Tim Cook: Learn to code, it’s more important than English as a second language.

—CNBC, October 12th, 2017.

How it’s going: Laid-off techies face ‘sense of impending doom’ with job cuts at highest since dot-com crash.

—CNBC, Friday.

