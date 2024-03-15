CHANGE: The 6% commission on buying or selling a home is gone after Realtors association agrees to seismic settlement. “The agreement effectively will destroy the current homebuying and selling business model, in which sellers pay both their broker and a buyer’s broker, which critics say have driven housing prices artificially higher.”
