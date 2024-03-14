THEY KEEP TELLING ME THE ECONOMY IS BOOMING BUT I KEEP READING STORIES LIKE THIS ONE: McDonald’s prices are up, so lower-income consumers are eating at home. “Inflation’s sting has pushed Americans to cut back on small luxuries. That includes their spending on food at restaurants such as McDonald’s, fast-food restaurants that historically prize value and affordability as core business values.”
