March 16, 2024

AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES MONTY PYTHON’S FLYING CIRCUS: NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead.

Amazing — NBC must have just gotten back from Lake Pahoe: “May I take this opportunity of emphasizing that there is no cannibalism in the British Navy, absolutely none. And when I say none, I mean there is a certain amount!”

No word yet the level of cannibalism in “the Port-Au-Prince Of America” just yet, but I’m sure that story is still developing.

Posted at 12:14 pm by Ed Driscoll