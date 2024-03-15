AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES MONTY PYTHON’S FLYING CIRCUS: NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead.

NBC NEWS: “Conservatives are OUT OF LINE suggesting there are Haitian cannibals!!” NBC NEWS (same article:

“There are…um, gangs that are eating people, including The Cannibal Army. But it is unacceptable for those on the right to notice!” https://t.co/bgrBZHitv8 pic.twitter.com/0Sr0eWpqjl — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) March 14, 2024

Amazing — NBC must have just gotten back from Lake Pahoe: “May I take this opportunity of emphasizing that there is no cannibalism in the British Navy, absolutely none. And when I say none, I mean there is a certain amount!”

No word yet the level of cannibalism in “the Port-Au-Prince Of America” just yet, but I’m sure that story is still developing.