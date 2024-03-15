WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? ‘Sometimes it is hard to work with white people:’ Black Panther game designer admits to not wanting to hire white people.

Danielle Lalonders is an associate narrative designer for Cliffhanger Games, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts, a gigantic video game company with nearly 13,000 global employees taking in over $7 billion in revenue per year.

According to her own website, Lalonders is working on a video game version of Black Panther, the Marvel movie about a specifically black superhero living in an ethno-state.

As it turns out, Lalonders has allegedly made a series of comments about whether or not white people can experience racism and even said she would prefer not to work with white people.

During a 2021 video conference for the Game Devs of Color Expo, a YouTube page dedicated to the celebration of game developers based on the color of their skin, Lalonders commented on the team she worked with for another project.

“But who is your team?” Lalonders read along with a slideshow. “All people of color. We have no white people on our team. I did that because I wanted to create a safe environment,” she explained.

“I know the best way for the environment to be safe is to be around people who are just like me, and I’m not saying that white people in the industry are creating unsafe environments. I’m not saying that. That is not what I’m saying. I am saying that sometimes, it is hard to work with white people because they think that something may [be] okay, but it was really a microaggression, and no one wants to deal with that while you’re trying to make a game that they love.”