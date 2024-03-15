BOMB CANADA: THE CASE FOR WAR. Toronto Police: Just Let the Thieves Steal Your Car.

The city of Toronto has a car theft problem, and it doesn’t sound like police have much of a clue as to how to combat it. In a recent safety meeting, one officer even gave advice that basically boiled down to: If thieves come knocking to steal your car, just let ’em have it. As reported by blogTO, Toronto Police Service Constable Marco Ricciardi said, “To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your [key] fobs at your front door because they’re breaking into your home to steal your car. They don’t want anything else.” On the one hand, I totally understand the very rational, self-preserving stance of not risking life or injury over what is, at the end of the day, an insured, inanimate object. It is, however, the sort of advice you’d expect from a well-meaning parent or spouse. Hearing it come out of the mouths of the very people whose taxpayer-funded, gun-toting job it is to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the first place, however, is arguably less OK and frankly kind of crazy.

Outkick the Coverage’s Joe Kinsey asks the question we’re all thinking reading the above: “Can’t you just shoot home invaders in Canada to end the threat?”

Hahahahahaha. Let’s go back to 2023 and the case of Ali Mian, a 22-year-old who watched a scumbag break into his home and attack his mother. Mian shot one of the lowlifes. The Canadian government arrested Mian on a second-degree murder charge that was eventually dropped by the government, but not before the man had to deal with the fiancial and emotion toll from such a case. “He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home,” Mian’s lawyer Jag Virk told media outlets. “His intention was not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once. We are all saddened that the intruder passed away as a result of being shot.”

To sum up, in kinder, gentler Canada:

“Just lie back and think of Trudeau.” https://t.co/A9BoarEPem — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) March 14, 2024

(Classical reference in headline.)