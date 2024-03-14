CRISIS BY DESIGN: America on verge of measles MAYHEM: Hundreds feared to be infected in California and Arizona outbreaks as US suffers year’s worth of cases in two months – as doctors say antivaxxers and Biden’s open border policy are allowing virus to spread.

Hundreds of people are already feared to be infected in California and Arizona after cases were confirmed in people in the states who visited local hospitals.

And there are also fears over an outbreak at a 1,800-strong migrant shelter in Chicago — after four cases were confirmed, including two among children.

Doctors say vaccines have been so successful that many people now no longer ‘remember what it was like to live with the disease’ — as vaccination rates drop for the third year in a row.

Millions of migrants have also come to America under President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, with experts warning that over-crowded shelters and low vaccination rates in other countries could leave the US vulnerable to outbreaks.