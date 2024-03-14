DISPATCHES FROM FUN CITY THE ‘PORT-AU-PRINCE OF AMERICA!’ ‘Who The F*** Has Ever Said That?’ Eric Adams Calls NYC ‘Port-Au-Prince Of America:’
What is Adams trying to say about deteriorating conditions in Manhattan post-Giuliani and Bloomberg?
● Haiti’s crime rate more than doubles in a year.
—CNN, April 26, 2023.
● Gangs tighten grip as Haiti spirals to collapse.
—The BBC, Thursday.
● Why did the internet suddenly become convinced Haiti is filled with cannibal gangs?
—The Daily Dot, Wednesday.
How bad is it in Manhattan these days?! Snake Plisskin, call your office!