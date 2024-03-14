March 16, 2024

DISPATCHES FROM FUN CITY THE ‘PORT-AU-PRINCE OF AMERICA!’  ‘Who The F*** Has Ever Said That?’ Eric Adams Calls NYC ‘Port-Au-Prince Of America:’

What is Adams trying to say about deteriorating conditions in Manhattan post-Giuliani and Bloomberg?

Haiti’s crime rate more than doubles in a year.

—CNN, April 26, 2023.

Gangs tighten grip as Haiti spirals to collapse.

—The BBC, Thursday.

Why did the internet suddenly become convinced Haiti is filled with cannibal gangs?

—The Daily Dot, Wednesday.

How bad is it in Manhattan these days?! Snake Plisskin, call your office!

