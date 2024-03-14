KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Hunter Biden Knows He’s Untouchable While Daddy Has Garland on a Leash. “Here’s the thing, Hunter Biden can keep giving the finger to the Republicans — or anyone, for that matter — who comes after him because his father has transformed the Department of Justice into his political expediency enforcement agency. Sure, Merrick Garland and his goon squad have made a show of going after Hunter, but he’s still doing OK.”