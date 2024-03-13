PAULA BOLYARD: Is America Past the Point of No Return? “It’s all designed to ensure a permanent Democrat (read: leftist) government and ruling class. They want the rubes in flyover country to have no say in our government and to be marginalized (or jailed) out of existence — especially the ones who wear MAGA hats.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.