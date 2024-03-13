JIM TREACHER: Neil Young Comes Crawling Back to Spotify.

Well, it’s been a couple of years since Mr. Young’s principled stand, and Joe Rogan is still on Spotify. Along with… guess who?

Andy Greene, Rolling Stone:

Neil Young is placing his music back on Spotify a little over two years after pulling it due to misinformation about vaccines on The Joe Rogan Experience… “My decision comes as other music services, Apple, Amazon, Qobuz, Tidal, all high res, have started serving the same disinformation podcast I had opposed at Spotify,” Young wrote to fans on The Neil Young Archives. “Because I cannot leave all those services like I did Spotify, because my music would have no streaming outlet to music lovers at all, I have returned.”

Are music lovers really looking for Neil Young’s music, though? Is that really what a music lover is?

Well, now we know where Young’s principles end: the same place as everybody else’s. He’s every bit as greedy as the people he hates.

It’s pretty funny that Rolling Stone started out as a place to find some far-out tunes when you were tripping balls with your old lady, and now they’ve been reduced to scolding people about vaccines. At least they’re consistently pro-drug, I guess?