TO BE FAIR, IT WAS A BADLY WRITTEN SPEECH, TERRIBLY DELIVERED: LOL! No Bump for Biden From State of the Union Speech.
Mostly though, I think people have just tuned him out.
TO BE FAIR, IT WAS A BADLY WRITTEN SPEECH, TERRIBLY DELIVERED: LOL! No Bump for Biden From State of the Union Speech.
Mostly though, I think people have just tuned him out.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.