ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH: Colorado lawmakers pump brakes on keeping I-70 truckers from the passing lane from Morrison to Glenwood Springs.

Commercial vehicles such as semitrailers wouldn’t be able to use the left lane in certain sections of Interstate 70 through the mountains under an amended version of a bill being considered by the Colorado legislature.

The original version of Senate Bill 100 would have made it illegal for big-rig truckers to use the left lane in the entire mountainous portion of the interstate from Morrison to Glenwood Springs. But on Wednesday, lawmakers scaled it back to include only four segments.