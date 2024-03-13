AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Haitian Cannibal Gangs Pour Over US Border After Seeing How Fat Americans Are https://t.co/MI66XNbTFv pic.twitter.com/V94o42UvGN
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2024
