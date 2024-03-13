HERE ARE THE MOST EMBARRASSING MOMENTS FOR DEMOCRATS DURING HUR’S TESTIMONY:

Democrats had a bad day on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as they simultaneously insisted that the Hur report absolved Joe Biden of having committed any criminal act, while also calling the report a partisan hit job.

There’s no doubt the hearing didn’t go as they’d hoped, and they repeatedly embarrassed themselves in the hopes of undermining former Special Counsel Robert Hur and his report on Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) clearly expected a different answer when he asked Hur, “At any point in your investigation, did you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?”

Hur replied, “I do address in my report one response the president gave to a question we had posed to him that we deemed to be not credible.”

Oops. That didn’t go as planned.