DISPATCHES FROM YEAR ZERO: Maryland city equity official says she wants US to burn to the ground: ‘MY ideology can rise from the ashes.’

[Kayla Aliese Carter] believes it’s not enough to be not racist, one must be actively antiracist and working to “dismantle this s–t.” Some of her posts contain defenses for violence, asking, “Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?

“Remember we are at war against colonialism,” read a post on Instagram from Feb. 2021. She captioned it with, “We can’t forget.”

The header for her X account says the following: “I can’t wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!”

“Today I cohosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses, and money to Black liberation. On all days, every day, each day. Light workers. Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down,” she wrote in May 2020.