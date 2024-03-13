DISPATCHES FROM YEAR ZERO: Maryland city equity official says she wants US to burn to the ground: ‘MY ideology can rise from the ashes.’
[Kayla Aliese Carter] believes it’s not enough to be not racist, one must be actively antiracist and working to “dismantle this s–t.” Some of her posts contain defenses for violence, asking, “Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?
“Remember we are at war against colonialism,” read a post on Instagram from Feb. 2021. She captioned it with, “We can’t forget.”
The header for her X account says the following: “I can’t wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!”
“Today I cohosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses, and money to Black liberation. On all days, every day, each day. Light workers. Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down,” she wrote in May 2020.
This likely sounded better in the original German. In his 2004 book Dresden: Tuesday, February 13, 1945, Frederick Taylor wrote:
A short while after the bombing of Dresden, [Robert Ley, head of the National Socialist Labor Front] wrote a ranting article under the title “Without Baggage,” in which he bizarrely celebrated the destruction of Dresden as liberating Germany from the “burden” of its architectural heritage, and by implication its freethinking, humanist past.
* * * * * * * *
After the destruction of beautiful Dresden, we almost breathe a sigh of relief. It is over now. In focusing on our struggle and victory we are no longer distracted by concerns for the monuments of German culture. Onward!…Now we march toward the German victory without any superfluous ballast and without the heavy spiritual and material bourgeois baggage.
Wasn’t 2020 enough Year Zero for everyone, though?