HOUSE PASSES BILL TO FORCE TIKTOK’S CHINESE PARENT COMPANY TO SELL PLATFORM OR FACE U.S. BAN:

A bipartisan coalition of House members voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would effectively force the Chinese parent company of TikTok to sell the video-sharing platform or face a ban in U.S. app stores.

The bill passed 325 to 65, with 15 Republicans and 50 Democrats voting against it. The TikTok legislation is now headed to the Senate, where it will face a more difficult path. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill should it reach his desk.