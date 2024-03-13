GREAT MOMENTS IN OBITS: Legendary singer/songwriter, who faced widespread backlash for supporting Trump, dies at 74.

Screencap here if NJ.com comes to their senses over the late Eric Carmen:

I missed the obit headlines that read “Frank Sinatra, legendary singer and actor, who faced widespread backlash for supporting Reagan, dies at 82.”

Or heck, based on the rumors that later circulated around him, “John Lennon, legendary singer/songwriter, who faced widespread backlash for supporting Reagan, dead at 40.”

(Via Nick Gillespie.)