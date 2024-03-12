THAT’S UDDERLY RIDICULOUS! Israel trained cattle to spy on Palestinian village, says PA daily.

Palestinian village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch.

The P.A. daily further claimed that a Palestinian village elder spotted Israeli cows that are actually “recruited and trained” spies. Rushd Morrar, a Khirbet Yanun village elder, told Al-Hayat Al-Jadida on Dec. 27, “These are recruited and trained cattle, as on the neck of each cow they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail in Khirbet Yanun large and small.”