KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Bring a Schiff to a Truth Fight and Robert Hur Breaks Them. “They wanted to be crafty about creating a false narrative, but they had Adam Schiff running point for the effort. Any time that Schiff isn’t talking to a friendly, he embarrasses himself. He’s too stupid to know that he’s embarrassing himself, of course, so he never stops doing it.”