CRIME PAYS (FOR A WHILE): Glamorous millionaire ‘queenpin’, 53, is accused of running crime ring of 12 women called ‘California Girls’ who stole $8M in cosmetics and designer clothes, storing them in 4,500 sq ft mansion and selling them on Amazon.

Michelle Mack, 53, allegedly paid air fares, hotel bills and car rental costs for up to a dozen operatives, who would post their loot to her home in Bonsall before she sold it on for knock-down prices through a front company on Amazon Marketplace.

Her gang, dubbed the ‘California Girls’ by investigators, operated in more than a dozen states coast to coast, targeting outlets including LensCrafters, Sephora and at least 231 Ulta stores.

Police found a ‘mini-store’ of goods worth $350,000 in a 5am raid on her $3 million home and fear the total hit to retailers may have topped $8 million.