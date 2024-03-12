THERE GOES (VAROOM! VAROOM!) THAT KANDY-KOLORED TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE–FLAKED SCLEROTIC BRANDON! Vrooom: President Biden Was Making Car Sounds* During the Special Counsel Interview.

At times during the interview, according to the transcript, the president made noises like a car.

“By the way, you know how it works?” Biden asked Hur. “It’s really cool.”

Hur remarked, “Sir, I’d love — I would love, love to hear much more about this, but I do have a few more questions to get through.”

“You step your foot on the accelerator all the way down until it gets about six, seven grand,” Biden continued. “Then all the sudden it will say ‘launch.’ All you do is take your foot off the brake.”

The transcript then indicates “(Makes car sound)” as well as “(Laughter).”

Hur responded that it was something on his “bucket list” and once again steered the conversation back to classified documents.

Reading all of this you can see exactly how Special Counsel Hur came to the conclusion that a jury would likely see Biden as an amiable old man with a poor memory. No doubt Biden’s testimony on the stand would have been just as random and aimless at times. Perhaps he’d have told a jury how to launch a car, complete with engine noises. No one would have believed the old guy was up to no good despite the evidence showing Biden knew he had classified documents in his house and read portions of them to his ghost writer.

If the transcripts were supposed to help Biden, I think they only did so because the media is willing to find “nuance” where the evidence of a poor memory and a wandering mind is abundantly clear.