March 13, 2024

AND ANOTHER ONE GONE: Buck to retire next week, narrowing House GOP majority. “Buck’s exit will not change the margin: Republicans will still only be able to afford to lose two of their members on any party-line votes, assuming all lawmakers are present. But his resignation will, nonetheless, decrease the cushion GOP lawmakers will have on those partisan measures, making it more difficult to pass messaging legislation in the coming months.”

Posted at 10:40 am by Stephen Green