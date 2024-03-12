STILL NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME: Tesla Autopilot, similar automated driving systems rated ‘poor’ by safety group.

Of the 14 systems rated, 11 were found to be “poor,” including Tesla’s Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving version, which is in beta testing, along with Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0, Mercedes-Benz’s Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist, Ford’s BlueCruise and BMW’s Active Driving Assistant.

The top system was Lexus’ Teammate with Advanced Drive, which was deemed an overall rating of “acceptable.” The No. 2 spot went to General Motors’ Super Cruise, and Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link came in third – both systems received ratings of “marginal” from the IIHS.