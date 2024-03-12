RESTORING DECENCY AND NORMS TO OUR DEMOCRACY: Biden Ghostwriter Attempted To Destroy Evidence Following Special Counsel Appointment.

“What did that ghostwriter do with the information Joe Biden shared with him on his laptop? What did he do after you were named special counsel?” Jordan asked.

Hur clarified that Jordan was referring to audio recordings Zwonitzer recreated.

“If I remember correctly,” Hur said, “he slid those files into his recycle bin on his computer.”

“He tried to destroy the evidence, didn’t he,” Jordan asked.

“Correct,” Hur said.