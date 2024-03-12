IT’S NOT A LIE, IT’S A “STUTTER”: Biden has a considerable record of incoherently slurring words into gibberish, but that’s not really news. And many of his apologists blame his frequent word salad on his “stuttering.” That’s not news, either.

But tell me, gentle readers, will they blame stuttering on what is clearly an outright lie? The Daily Caller is reporting that:

“Hur’s report detailing the president’s handling of classified documents made several notes about Biden’s memory, including that he forgot the date of his son’s death and when his vice presidency began and ended. Biden held an unexpected press conference a few hours after the release of the report, criticizing Hur for questioning his late son’s death. The president, however, was the one who raised the date of his son’s death, according to the transcript the Daily Caller obtained.”

As many of you may know, two years ago I suffered the loss in a fire of my girlfriend of 22 years. I had to say kaddish for her two weeks ago, and as any of you who has ever lost a loved one, those dates are burned into your soul. The idea that Biden dissembles about Beau’s death (no, he did not die in Iraq) is terribly troubling.

Either: