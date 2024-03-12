PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: NBC Frets End of Spring Break Chaos in FL Puts ‘Devastating’ ‘Pressure on Businesses.’

Like the rest of the liberal media, NBC News was a reliable ally over and over and over and over and over again for the pro-lockdown crowd during the coronavirus pandemic (and those links were a small sampling), but as we saw on Monday’s Today, the network believes something entirely different when it comes to common sense law enforcement measures during spring break in South Florida to counter what had been years of chaos and violence.

As per correspondent Sam Brock, it’s meant a lot of “pressure” on and “sacrifice for some businesses” to the point that it’s “devastating.”

Gee, where was this when the federal government under the last President and most governors (except for a few, such as Florida Republican Ron DeSantis) when they locked down Americans for months on end, causing devastating economic and mental ruin?

The story on spring break was billed as merely a look into how a surge of law enforcement was panning out. Co-host Savannah Guthrie spoke in one of three teases of “[t]he unprecedented crackdown in Miami Beach” triggering “smaller crowds”.

In the third tease, Brock raised concerns about the surge of law enforcement to ensure order was both “total transformation in Miami Beach” and “sacrifice for some business”.